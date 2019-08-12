Jio offers connectivity, cloud infra for budding startups absolutely free

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced free connectivity and access to the Jio-Azure cloud service to boost budding startups in the Indian technology space.

Speaking at the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12, Ambani said special connectivity services for startups will be available from January 1, 2021. Startups can start registering on the Jio portal.

Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long-term alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of India to launch new cloud data centres, ensuring more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability.

As part of this alliance, while Jio will set up large data centres across India, Microsoft will bring the Azure platform to Jio, Ambani said.

Most of the products and services introduced in the AGM are from the startups in which RIL made investments recently. The company invested in 14 such startups that complement Jio's services, he added.