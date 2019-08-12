App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio offers connectivity, cloud infra for budding startups absolutely free

Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long-term alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of India to launch new cloud data centres, ensuring more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced free connectivity and access to the Jio-Azure cloud service to boost budding startups in the Indian technology space.

Speaking at the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12, Ambani said special connectivity services for startups will be available from January 1, 2021. Startups can start registering on the Jio portal.

Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long-term alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of India to launch new cloud data centres, ensuring more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability.

Also read: Jio and Microsoft partner to launch cloud data centres in India

As part of this alliance, while Jio will set up large data centres across India, Microsoft will bring the Azure platform to Jio, Ambani said.

Most of the products and services introduced in the AGM are from the startups in which RIL made investments recently. The company invested in 14 such startups that complement Jio's services, he added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #42nd AGM #Business #Jio-Azure cloud service #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries #RIL #startups

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

