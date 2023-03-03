It took 5 years of tracking in 'no-man's territory' for Rajiv Jain to grab a Rs 15k-cr Adani pie

Rajiv Jain, Co-Founder- GQG Partner

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

For five long years, Rajiv Jain kept tracking the stocks, but the Adanis remained out of bounds because their valuations stayed in "no man's territory".

The co-founder of GQG Partners reached his target at last by breathing Rs 15,446 crore into four group companies of the beleaguered Indian conglomerate.

Adanis have fantastic assets "at an attractive price", Jain told Australian Financial Review after multiple block deals with the Adani Group on March 2.

GQG Partners picked up stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and the flagship Adani Enterprises Limited, in a series of secondary block trade transactions.

Jain is confident that the investment would prove to be a sound trade. “About 25 percent of India’s air traffic passes through their (Adani) airports and 25 to 40 percent of India’s cargo volume goes through their ports,” he told AFR.

“Adani Green Energy is by far the fastest and the largest private sector green energy company in India. They’re rolling out almost 3 gigawatts annually. So, I think some of their assets are fantastic.”

Also Read: Meet GQG Partners, a global investor that bets $1.87 billion on beleaguered Adani Group

On Hindenburg Report

A January 24 report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the ports-to-power conglomerate of stocks manipulation and accounting fraud, setting off a bloodbath in the Adani stocks. The group has lost over Rs 11 lakh crore in market capitalisation in the last six weeks.

Since then, Adani Ports TTM price-to-earnings ratio has fallen from 34x to 29.5x, while Adani Enterprises P/E declined to 245.8x from 487.5x.

“They have their view, and we have ours, and we happen to disagree with their view, but that’s what makes a market,” Jain told AFR. “A lot of governments have come and gone in that period. Frauds typically don’t last 30 years – three months, three years, maybe, but not 30 years."

RIL, ITC and other Indian holdings

GQG Partners has picked up stake in the Adani companies in two funds: Emerging Markets Equity Fund and International Opportunities Fund.

As of December end, Emerging Markets Equity Fund had ITC (6.5 percent of total portfolio), Housing Development Finance Corporation (5.1 percent), Reliance Industries (4.2 percent), ICICI Bank (2.9 percent) and State Bank of India (2.8 percent) in its top 10 holdings.

Indian companies make for 34 percent of the GQG emerging markets fund.

The International Opportunities Fund, which is run in partnership with Goldman Sachs, has only one Indian company in its top 10 holdings - HDFC. It has 7.8 percent exposure to Indian companies.

According to Bloomberg, one can find lots of industries with a 'decidedly 20th-century feel' in Jain's portfolio, like oil, tobacco, banking. In 2022, when most funds crashed, three of GQG's four flagship funds beat benchmark indices by wide margins.