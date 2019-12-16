App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Nifty showing signs of topping out? KST indicator has a story to tell

KST indicator which was developed by Martin Pring is an amazing way to look at the cyclicality in the markets.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Ashish Kyal, CMT

KST indicator developed by Martin Pring is an amazing way to look at the cyclicality in the markets.

Know Sure Thing (KST): To understand where we stand in terms of the cyclicality of the market I am showing an indicator that is known to have worked extremely well – KST (Know Sure Thing).

Close

This indicator is developed by Martin Pring and it is nothing but a summation of various Rate of change indicators.

Ashish Kyal
Ashish Kyal
Founder|Waves Strategy Advisors - wavesstrategy.com

Rate of change (ROC) is an indicator that measures the momentum of the market. In fact, the momentum is the speed with which prices are moving higher or lower. If prices are moving higher but at a slower pace, it is not a healthy sign.

ROC of different parameters measures different cyclicality of the market. By combining these different ROCs one indicator is taking care to reflect if the momentum is slowing across the different cycle periods or not.

Nifty Time cycle chart 20191212 (1)

 KST Pring indicator - Nifty topping cycles

In the above chart, we are showing the KST (red line) with the signal line (blue) which is Moving average of KST. The individual price ROC is shown below the KST for reference.

By simply gazing at the individual ROC indicator we can see that across the time frames the readings are lower and very close to the 0 value.

Also, there are negative divergences on all of these ROC readings. This suggests that the cycles across the short term time frames are probably topping out.

To get better conviction and confirmation now look at the KST indicator. We can see that since 2018 onwards KST has never crossed above 59 reading and every time it turned down from that zone by crossing below the signal blue line there has been significant correction seen in prices.

This time as well KST has now turned down from 59 levels and is now moving below the signal line. Do note that prices continued to touch the lifetime high of 12,159 before reversing from there.

KST has turned down earlier than that thereby giving a leading signal and negative divergences with prices.

Topping 144 days Time cycle:

Interestingly, the turn in KST reading from the extreme levels have been very much cyclical. We can see that each of the turns has come nearly in 144 days including the one which was before the election outcome.

Isn’t it amazing to see a simple indicator that has provided a classical signal? So, will it work again?

(The author is Founder & CEO at Waves Strategy Advisors.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Ashish Kyal #Know Sure Thing #KST Indicator #Moving averages #Nifty #RoC #technical #technical charts #Waves Strategy Advisors

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.