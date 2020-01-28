App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC share price gains 2% as Prabhudas Lilladher initiates buy rating, sees 33% upside

The brokerage feels valuations at 20x/18x FY21E/FY22 look compelling, given sales/PAT CAGR of 22.5/48.7 percent over FY19-22 and monopolistic position in ticket booking and catering.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways
Indian Railways
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price rallied 2 percent intraday on January 28 after Prabhudas Lilladher initiated coverage on the stock, with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 1,339, implying 33 percent potential upside.

The stock has rallied more than 16 percent in the last one month and shot up 221 percent since October 14, 2019, the day it was listed. It was quoting at Rs 1,024.10, up Rs 16.45, or 1.63 percent, on the BSE at 1110 hours.

"We initiate coverage on IRCTC with a buy rating given 1) monopoly position in providing online ticket booking and catering services for passengers travelling by Indian Railways (IRs) 2) high revenue visibility from packaged drinking water segment (Rail Neer brand) aided by 35 percent higher capacity 3) revenue kicker of Rs 670 crore/Rs 700 crore in FY21/FY22 from e-ticketing business post re-introduction of service charge (Rs 15 per ticket for non-AC and Rs 30 per ticket for AC from September 1, 2019) and 4) catering revenue CAGR of 14.5 percent over FY19-22 led by an average increase in mobile/static catering tariff's by around 70/61 percent respectively," the brokerage said.

Close

"Strong balance sheet (net cash of Rs 1,150 crore as on September 2019), healthy return ratios (RoE/RoCE to expand from 27/34 percent in FY19 to 44/52 percent in FY22E) and 45 percent dividend pay-out gives us additional comfort," it added.

related news

The brokerage says valuations at 20x/18x FY21E/FY22 look compelling, given sales/PAT CAGR of 22.5/48.7 percent over FY19-22 and monopolistic position in ticket booking and catering.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects tourism revenue/EBIT to grow at a CAGR of 9.1/2.9 percent over FY19-22. IRCTC has footprints across all major tourism segments such as hotel bookings, rail, land, cruise and air tour packages and air-ticket bookings. It has monopoly in rail tourism and operates various theme based trains.

Policy uncertainty in catering and reduction/abolishment of service charge are key risks to its buy call, it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 11:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation #IRCTC

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.