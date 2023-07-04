Industrial stocks: Are investors chasing momentum?

Industrial stocks seem to have found favour with investors, thanks to the bland performance of infrastructure players. Rather than being alpha generators, infrastructure stocks have acted as value destroyers, chasing investors away. Several money managers have burnt their fingers in the past. (image) How can one take advantage of the infrastructure and manufacturing boom and recovery in the capex cycle? The answer to this, seems to lie in industrials. Instead of investing directly in infrastructure companies, investors have been putting money...