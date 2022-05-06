English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee slumps 38 paise to 76.73 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.61 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 76.73, registering a fall of 29 paise from the last close.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    The rupee depreciated 38 paise to 76.73 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Friday, weighed down by unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.61 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 76.73, registering a fall of 29 paise from the last close.

    On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 76.35 against the US dollar. Forex traders said the rupee had gained in the last two sessions against the US dollar after a surprise rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and as US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against a steeper 75 basis points rate hike in the coming months.

    However, unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 103.61.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 686.08 points or 1.23 per cent lower at 55,016.15 points, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 213.50 points or 1.28 per cent to 16,469.15 points. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.61 per cent to USD 111.58 per barrel.

    Close

    Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,074.74 crore, as per stock exchange data.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: May 6, 2022 10:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.