Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank gains 2%, Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank up

Indian ADRs ended higher on Friday. Tata Motors was up 0.42 percent and Wipro added 0.99 percent.

Indian ADRs ended higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.42 percent at USD 9.58 and Wipro added 0.99 percent at USD 5.10.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 2.16 percent at USD 8.52 and HDFC Bank gained 0.19 percent at USD 87.55.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.42 percent at USD 11.89 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped 1.64 percent at USD 34.71.

 
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 07:48 am

