How not to get burnt in stock markets! 10 principles to keep in mind while investing

Dear friends, first-time investors: you have experienced the joys of a stock market that has risen like a phoenix, driven by seemingly rapid economic recovery in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some of you are now tentative, having taken a few "hits" in a volatile market. The environment seems to be shifting from euphoria to caution.

How can you navigate this uncertain, volatile environment and ensure that your portfolio remains healthy?

To keep you out of the harm’s way, here are 10 principles with a list of most common errors investors commit:

• You are emotionally connected with investments that are doing well. You don’t ever wish to sell these winners• Some investments are running losses for a long time; you are wary of booking losses

• You have not defined stop-loss limits

2. WHAT to buy is more important than when to buy

• You feel timing the market is the most critical factor in investing

• You largely buy stocks that have a low price and that are low P/E (price to earnings). You feel these stocks are cheaply priced and will go up when markets revive. You feel higher-priced and higher valued (high P/E) are expensive, with limited scope for appreciation

3. Never be a FORCED SELLER in a sharply falling market

• You leverage (borrow funds) to invest in markets; to enhance returns in a rising market

• You do not like to keep emergency funds (in a bank account); you like to have your money work for you all the time

• Your stock portfolio consists predominantly of small-caps or mid-caps

• Your other investments are largely illiquid (like real estate, closed-ended funds)

(a) to win big, you must place concentrated bets; (b) to lose less, you must diversify• You haven’t thought of asset-allocation for your portfolio

• You haven’t defined return objectives and risk tolerance for your investments

Understanding if their "FEELINGS" are on extremes can be your biggest lever• You never question if extreme circumstances in markets (highs or lows) seem justified or reasonable

• You think it’s always best to follow the market trend

You're likely to commit your biggest (and stupidest) mistakes in this frame of mind

• You find it hard to stay on cash in your portfolio – you cannot resist the urge to participate in the action