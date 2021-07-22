MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Asian Paints, Berger Paints India, DMart can give up to 19% return in short term

"The key support levels for the Nifty in the short term are 15,430 and 15,145. On the upside, the key resistance level is 15,962," said Vidnyan Sawant of GEPL Capital.

Vidnyan Sawant
July 22, 2021 / 10:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nifty has maintained its higher top higher bottom formation on the monthly charts but has formed a 'Doji’ candle pattern at the lifetime high levels which shows some fatigue in the uptrend.

The benchmark index has been moving in a range of 15,430–15,962 for the last few weeks.

The key support levels to watch out for in the short term are 15,430 and 15,145. On the upside, the key resistance level is 15,962.

We believe that the long-term bullish trend remains intact. If Nifty sustains above 15,962, it may move towards the 16,687 level; till then it will be fluctuating between 15,430 – 15,962.

Close

Related stories

Here are three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

Asian Paints | LTP: Rs 3,101.30 | Target price: Rs 3,702 | Stop loss: Rs 2,965 | Upside: 19%

This stock has been forming a higher top higher bottom pattern on all timeframes - monthly, weekly and daily - which shows a strong positive undertone for the medium to long term.

On the weekly timeframe, this stock has given an ‘A-B-C’ pattern breakout and also formed a fresh lifetime high at Rs 3,179.

On the daily charts, the stock has given a ‘descending channel’ pattern breakout with huge volume confirmation which indicates the stock is ready for the next bull run.

RSI plotted on multiple timeframes can be seen placed above the 60 level and moving higher, indicating strong positive momentum.

The immediate resistance for the stock is placed at Rs 3,393, followed by Rs 3,702. The key support levels are Rs 2,965 and Rs 2,870 level.

One can buy the stock at the current levels with a target price of Rs 3,393, followed by Rs 3,702 and a strict stop loss of Rs 2,965 on a closing basis.

Berger Paints India | LTP: Rs 854.50 | Target price: Rs 1,015 | Stop loss: Rs 820 | Upside: 19%

This stock has been maintaining a bullish pattern of higher top higher bottom on the monthly timeframes since September 2020 which shows a strong positive undertone for the longer term.

It has been giving a consolidation breakout with volume confirmation for the last seven months, indicating strong positive sentiments for the medium to long term.

On the daily charts, the stock has been continuously sustaining above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and has formed a ‘CIP’ formation which indicates the strong positive nature of the stock for the short to medium term.

RSI plotted on the medium-term can be seen moving higher and sustaining above 60 level, indicating strong momentum in the current up move.

The immediate resistance for the stock is placed at Rs 943, followed by Rs 1,015. The key support levels are Rs 820 and Rs 770.

One can buy the stock at the current level for the target of Rs 943, followed by Rs 1,015 with a strict stop loss of Rs 820 on a closing basis.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) | LTP: Rs 3,400 | Target price: Rs 3,757 | Stop loss: Rs 3,251 | Upside: 10.5%

On the monthly charts, the stock has maintained its strong bullish mode with the formation of higher top higher bottom formation and also sustaining at lifetime high levels.

On the weekly charts, it has taken support at 20-week SMA and it is also giving consolidation breakout for the last four weeks.

RSI plotted on multiple timeframes can be seen placed above the 60 level and moving higher.

The resistance for the stock is placed at Rs 3,526, followed by Rs 3,757. The key level to watch out for on the downside is Rs 3,251, followed by Rs 3,030.

One can buy the stock at the current levels for the target of Rs 3,526, followed by Rs 3,757 with a strict stop loss of Rs 3,251 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Vidnyan Sawant is the AVP Technical Research at GEPL Capital.
Tags: #Hot Stocks #markets #Nifty #Podcast #Stocks Views
first published: Jul 22, 2021 10:43 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.