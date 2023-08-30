Home and away: Indian pharma firms reap the best of both worlds in Q1 FY24

Pharma companies posted more hits than misses in the Q1 earnings season.

The pharmaceutical sector impressed the Street with its financial performance in Q1FY24. With more hits than misses, the sector's strong quarterly show was driven by a strong rebound in the US market and robust domestic sales growth. The collective growth in the two major markets where most pharmaceutical players operate helped the sector record a 20.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, along with a 581 basis point EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin expansion. While an improved...