App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Higher supply, lower inventories keep Zinc prices delicately poised

The Zinc prices will face selling pressure on rising production in China.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Precious metals prices remained on the sideline last week due to absence of any important economic indicator. Last week, Comex Gold prices traded flat at 0.08 percent while Comex Silver prices traded lower by 1.25 percent.

In energy complex, Nymex Crude came under intense pressure falling by more than 5.4 percent due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Close

Natural gas closed with huge losses of more than 5.5 percent as the inventory remained above the five year average levels on expectations of above normal temperatures. Base metals prices too continued to witness selling pressure – most of the metals fell by almost 4 percent during the previous week.

related news

While LME zinc inventories are currently sitting at two-decade low level at 50,450 tonnes, China is producing record level of production. Also, treatment and refining charges have climbed from USD 30/tonne in 2018 to USD 300/tonne this year, providing higher margins to the smelters and thereby increasing production.

Lower levels of inventories and higher production is keeping the investors puzzled. The lower inventory levels are keeping the cash to LME spreads volatile and pushing it towards backwardation.

We believe, moving forward, Zinc prices will face selling pressure on rising production in China. We will see the trend negative as we move towards the real supply surplus situation in Zinc. We expect MCX Zinc Mini prices to trade with negative bias in the medium term.

Any upside in Zinc prices towards 190 to be used as a good selling opportunity for the downside target of Rs 165-170/tonne. Currently, MCX Zinc Mini prices are trading at Rs 181/kg.

The Author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 26, 2020 08:33 am

tags #Commodities #Expert Columns

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.