Happiest Minds IPO: kfintech.com crashes as investors rush to check subscription status

kfintech.com, the online portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited, crashed on September 15 as people rushed to check their share allotment status for Happiest Minds IPO.

KFin Technologies Private Limited is the registrar of the Happiest Minds IPO.

Also Read: Here's how to check Happiest Minds IPO allotment status



Rather ironical that @HappiestMinds signed up @KFintech2019 for its #HappiestMindsTechnologies #IPO with a poor digital interface and a clunky website.

— Karan (@karanpathk) September 15, 2020

People took to Twitter to slam the website for its clunky interface with some even suggesting that the Happiest Minds should offer its service to the investor servicing company.



So, post listing of #happiestminds shares on index, their first client should be #Karvy Fintech and improve their interface.

— Deepan Datta (@datta_deepan) September 15, 2020



What a 3rd Rate Tech Company from India - KFinTech from Karvy Can't have their website up & running #fintech pic.twitter.com/Nd2V8qOwaM — FreePress (@freepress_in) September 15, 2020



The stock of Happiest Minds Technologies is expected to debut on bourses on September 17 after receiving an overwhelming response from investors for its initial public offering.

The Rs 702-crore public issue was subscribed 150.98 times, making it the eighth biggest IPO of the last decade.

The IPO of the Mumbai-headquartered digital IT services provider was subscribed 351.5 times by non-institutional investors and 77.4 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) during September 7-9. Retail demand for the issue was strong as well, garnering 70.94 times subscription.