Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Happiest Minds IPO: kfintech.com crashes as investors rush to check subscription status

The stock of Happiest Minds Technologies is expected to debut on bourses on September 17

Moneycontrol News

kfintech.com, the online portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited, crashed on September 15 as people rushed to check their share allotment status for Happiest Minds IPO.

KFin Technologies Private Limited is the registrar of the Happiest Minds IPO.

People took to Twitter to slam the website for its clunky interface with some even suggesting that the Happiest Minds should offer its service to the investor servicing company.

The stock of Happiest Minds Technologies is expected to debut on bourses on September 17 after receiving an overwhelming response from investors for its initial public offering.

The Rs 702-crore public issue was subscribed 150.98 times, making it the eighth biggest IPO of the last decade.

The IPO of the Mumbai-headquartered digital IT services provider was subscribed 351.5 times by non-institutional investors and 77.4 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) during September 7-9. Retail demand for the issue was strong as well, garnering 70.94 times subscription.

First Published on Sep 15, 2020 11:09 am

tags #Happiest Minds IPO #India #markets

