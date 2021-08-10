MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

GuruSpeak | Jakera Choudhury shows how to use basic technical and fundamental screeners to make money consistently

Analysing stocks on weekends and using simple tools to identify trading opportunities has helped Jakera Choudhury, one of the rising stars of the stock market, trade profitably.

Shishir Asthana
August 10, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
GuruSpeak | Jakera Choudhury shows how to use basic technical and fundamental screeners to make money consistently

It's not where you come from but where you are going that counts. This is especially true for Jakera Choudhury who was born in a remote village in Assam, which is still deprived of mobile connectivity. In spite of such handicaps, Jakera Choudhury is now a rising star in the trading community. Having worked her way through an Engineering degree, she runs an event management company and trades aggressively in the market. A recent winner in a CNBC Awaaz contest...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ESG investing is catching on. But play with care

    Aug 10, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO, Thermax’s fortunes, Gabriel stumbles, recovery tracker, GuruSpeak, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers