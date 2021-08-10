GuruSpeak | Jakera Choudhury shows how to use basic technical and fundamental screeners to make money consistently

It's not where you come from but where you are going that counts. This is especially true for Jakera Choudhury who was born in a remote village in Assam, which is still deprived of mobile connectivity. In spite of such handicaps, Jakera Choudhury is now a rising star in the trading community. Having worked her way through an Engineering degree, she runs an event management company and trades aggressively in the market. A recent winner in a CNBC Awaaz contest...