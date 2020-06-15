'Good time to invest in firms having longevity, but don't expect returns immediately'

Every fall is not the same, but similar. It is a good time to pick up businesses having longevity, and ride through this volatility. But, investors cannot expect to reap benefits immediately as markets don't like uncertainty, Hemang Kapasi, Portfolio Manager – Equity Investment Products, Sanctum Wealth Management, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) Indian market snaped two-weeks of positive close and turned negative. What led to the fall on D-Street especially when it started off on a bullish note?

A) If one does an analysis of equity market performance for the last one month, all the major world equity market indices are in positive territory from ~5-15 percent.

Investors worldwide turned euphoric about the resumption of economic activities as lockdowns are being lifted across the world supported by stimulus packages by the governments and liquidity pumped in by the central banks.

Even Indian equity markets participated in this rally with gains of about ~11 percent in the last one month. Post a sharp up move in the equity markets world over, and just before the FOMC meeting, investors were seen booking profits ahead of an important event, and Indian equity markets were no exception.

A) Going forward, equity markets would be a function of economic recovery and sustained liquidity support provided by central banks to support financial markets.

As India is still coming out of lockdown and if one goes by forecasted negative GDP growth for the year, then we are likely to be trading on the higher range on indices.

A) Lockdown would not be a solution as the pandemic is here to stay for some time till the vaccine is found. Lockdown can be used to create health infrastructure, but it can’t contain cases as seen in this lockdown.

Lockdown impacts the whole economy and impacts each and every one. Governments, Corporates, and individuals will have to work around this taking precautions and move ahead as economic implications are far more severe if lockdown is implemented

A) As a lender of last resort, the Government has to take measures to support the economy. To predict the manner in which it can be implemented is a futile exercise, governments have to step up to revive demand when the need arises.

A) With equity markets having a big up move in the last one month, there is some positivity seen in mid & small-cap space. Having said that they are still down 22 percent from their 1 year high and 32 percent down from their all-time high in December 2017

A) Financials are a place of uncertainty for the next 6 months. In the coming days they might be struggling on both topline and bottom-line.

Credit growth pick-up might take a bit of time to pick up as banks have become risk-averse to lending in these uncertain environments and on the other hand they will have to deal with rising NPA’s related provisions.

That’s the reason the financial sector is among the worst-performing sector in the last 3 months, having said that any improvement in the above two-aspect will lead to huge re-rating for this sector.

A) Its true, history may not repeat but it does rhyme. Every fall is not the same but similar. It is a good time to pick up businesses having longevity and ride through this volatility. But, investors cannot expect to reap benefits immediately as markets don't like uncertainty.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.