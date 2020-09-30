Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat, may face resistance near Rs 50,800

Gold was trading flat on September 30, tracking the muted trend in international spot prices as investors waited for key takeaways from the first US presidential debate.

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden were clashing as the first presidential debate was off to an acrimonious start.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading flat at Rs 50,681 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 1.8 percent lower at Rs 61,337 per kg.

Spot gold slipped and was trading at $1,896.03 per ounce, having earlier hit a one-week high of $1,899.12.

Experts are of the view that the buy-on-dip strategy will work on September 30. On the upside, crucial resistance is placed at 50,800-50,920 levels.

Gold and silver extended gains on September 29 amid weakness in the dollar index and hope of a second stimulus from the US Federal Reserve.

The dollar index slipped from its two months peak and slipped below 94-mark. The US House will probably vote for the second stimulus of $2.2 trillion this week to support the economy, which is struggling from the pandemic.

Gold gained over 1 percent and settled at $1903.20 per troy ounce and silver was up 3.56 percent at $24.44 per troy ounce.

Domestic markets also settled on a positive note and gold gained over a percent and settled at Rs 50,652 per 10 gram.

Ahead of the first presidential debate, profit-taking was seen in the dollar, and support was seen in the precious metals, experts said.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today's session and expected to hold lower-level supports. Any dip in the prices will be again an opportunity to buy. Gold is having support at $1,884-1,874 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,914-1,930 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, gold is having support at Rs 50,330-50200 and resistance at Rs 50,800-50920 levels. Silver has support at Rs 61,800-61,200 levels and resistance at Rs 63,100-63,800 levels. Buy-on-dip strategy will work in today's session,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities