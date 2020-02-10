Gold price today: Yellow metal rangebound; buy on dips for target of Rs 40,820 on MCX

India Gold April futures remain rangebound with a negative bias on February 10 but rising concerns over the new coronavirus is likely to fuel safe haven demend. Investors should consider deploying buy on dips strategy for a target of Rs 40,820 per 10 gm, suggest experts.

On the MCX, April gold contracts were trading lower by Rs 84, or 0.21 percent, at Rs 40,560 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.

An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization has left for Beijing to help investigate China's coronavirus epidemic, which has claimed more than 900 lives in mainland China, surpassing the death toll from the SARS epidemic, said a Reuters report.

The coronavirus epidemic continued to stifle activity in the physical gold markets in top bullion consumer China and Hong Kong last week, while demand was mixed in other Asian hubs, it said.

Experts are of the view as long as Gold prices sustain above 40,500, the rally could extend towards 40,820-40,920 levels. Fear of coronavirus and geo-political tensions will support prices if both the precious metals fall.

Gold and silver prices showed very high volatility last week. However, both precious metals hold their crucial support in the international market. Gold future closed above $1,570 per troy ounce and Silver closed above $17.55 per troy ounce.

Gold prices crossed resistance level of 40330 and closed above 40600 while silver also crossed resistance level 46000 and closed above 46100.

Prices of both the precious metals remain volatile this week due to strength in the dollar index, geo-political tensions and fear of coronavirus and both side moves are expected.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Manoj Jain, Director, India Nivesh Commodities

Strength in the dollar index and upbeat U.S. manufacturing, non-farm employment change and unemployment claims data both the precious metals are able to hold key support levels.

Fear of coronavirus and geo-political tensions are supporting prices if both the precious metals. In domestic market weakness in rupee additionally supportive for both the precious metals.

At MCX, Gold prices sustain above 40,500 could extend rally towards 40,820-40,950, and now 40,330-40,240 is likely to act as a major support for gold. Silver prices sustain above 46,000 could extend rally towards 46,400-46,600. Now, 45,850-45,700 act as a major support for silver.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency), LKP Securities

On the daily chart, Gold traded positive and is trading flat in morning trade today, as rising concerns over the new coronavirus and its impact on global growth outweighed encouraging U.S. economic data and drove purchases of the metal.

Overall the trend remains positive with some overhang at higher levels of 41000-41300. RSI & MACD are signaling trend to be volatile. For the day, 40700-40875 will act as resistance whereas 40550 40375 as supports.

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold April Futures has been moving higher from the last 3 days post touching the low near 40,000 levels. This has been keeping bias on the positive side however one should look at the daily chart which shows that consolidation mode is still on as shown by trendlines. LBMA Gold Spot is expected to trade in the range of $1555 – 1575 levels.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold April buy in the range of 40600-40550 SL 40400 Target 40760

Expert: Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services

Threat of rising fatalities due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China and its impact on the global economy continues to support gold’s safe haven demand. Meanwhile, limited physical market activities, upbeat US economic releases and a near four-month high dollar are likely to limit major gains.

Technical outlook: As long as prices stay above $1,560 we can expect gold to continue the positive momentum. However, an unexpected drop below $1545 would be a signal of weakness.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions