English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold flat as higher US yields counter safe-haven bids

    Spot gold was little changed at $1,898.63 per ounce, as of 0147 GMT, after scaling its highest since June 1 at $1,913.89 per ounce on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,901.90.

    Reuters
    February 23, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
    Gold, Gold Prices, Gold Rates

    Gold, Gold Prices, Gold Rates

    Gold was flat on Wednesday, holding near a nine-month high hit in the last session, as safe-haven demand was offset by a rise in Treasury yields following the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,898.63 per ounce, as of 0147 GMT, after scaling its highest since June 1 at $1,913.89 per ounce on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,901.90.

    * The United States, the European Union and Britain announced plans to target banks and elites while Germany halted a major gas pipeline project from Russia, which they say has amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow has denied planning an invasion.

    * Actions the Joe Biden administration took on Tuesday and may take soon to punish Russia's economy over its aggression in Ukraine are not intended to hit global energy markets, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

    Close

    Related stories

    * Yields on U.S. Treasuries edged higher on Tuesday. [US/]

    * St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has been among the most hawkish voices at the Federal Reserve in recent months, pushing for 100 basis points worth of rate hikes over the next three meetings.

    * Higher yields and interest rate hikes dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

    * Spot silver was up 0.2% at $24.13 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,075.75 and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,353.69.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #markets #US yields
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 08:07 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.