Futures Trade | Signs of outperformance in Escorts

Escorts is showing signs of outperformance against Nifty, and the sector looks strong as well.
Moneycontrol Contributor
Array ( [SP1038_consent] => 2 [EuConsent] => BOQX9zuOQX90GAOABCENBFqAAAAcZSfJfcoD54fB0vdlVkRbAn6AwUCQwAQ4PEYHIAAygQBBegAgQBAIidwJAAQQMARABYACAEgAAiICoA [B] => fqju2r1femtp1&b=3&s=ov [zonconsent] => 2021-05-20T01:53:23.665Z [TDFM_consent] => 2 [NT_consent] => 2 [nl_cookiewall_version] => 4 ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: