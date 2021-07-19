Futures Trade | A price breakout of a double bottom pattern in Lupin

PRO Panorama

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why startups are in a tearing hurry to list

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Paytm smashes IPO record, Zomato’s sting in the tail, reflation trade hits a bump, the long wait for herd immunity, Wipro makes a point, Tatva IPO, Weekly Tactical, Ola on a bold ride, crypto’s moment of truth and more