    F&O Manual | Summit 17,600 emerges as Nifty battle zone as setup remains weak

    Traders and analysts have been advising to stay on the sidelines rather than take intraday trades in individual stocks as there is high volatility.

    Shubham Raj
    January 31, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

    The market set-up remained weak for another day as bears continued to rule the roost on January 31. Traders also maintained their short position as the Nifty traded down 0.5 percent to 17,561.15. Nifty futures were also down by the same quantum to 17,646.

    On the options front, 17,600 was the battle zone with maximum call and put writing happening at that strike. Call writing was also seen at 17,700 and 17,800 strikes as bears are creating fresh hurdles.

    The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI. The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

    “I have a short position on the Nifty as per my system,” said Ankush Bajaj, a Chhattisgarh-based trader who uses an algorithm-based trading system. He added that he sees some pullback in Bank Nifty and has squared off the short position and taken long positions.