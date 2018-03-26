Fears of global trade war are exaggerated, says JPMorgan

In an interview to CNBC-Tv18, James Glassman, Senior Economist at JPMorgan shared his views and readings on the global trade war.

Glassman said that global trade war is exaggerated. This is a story about tensions between China and the US.

He further said that complaints in the US about China is technology transfer etc. this is really focused on ongoing dispute between the two countries.

Talking about tariffs, he said the threats of tariffs are going to turn into behind the scene discussions about better ways to do the tariffs.

We have already seen that when President Trump imposed steel tariffs, we realised that the world is interconnected and you do much harm to your own people as you do to imports and therefore, up to 55 percent of US steel imports have been exempted from higher tariffs, he added.