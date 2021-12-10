MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Fairfax Group divests 4.27% stake in IIFL Finance, sells shares worth Rs 490 crore

The shares were offloaded by Fairfax Group through its affiliate Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel (HWIC) Asia Fund.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries, IIFL Home Finance Limited and Samasta Microfinance, are focussed on retail lending digitally. (Representational image)

IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries, IIFL Home Finance Limited and Samasta Microfinance, are focussed on retail lending digitally. (Representational image)

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Group has divested a 4.27 percent stake, amounting to shares worth Rs 490 crore, in IIFL Finance Ltd, CNBC TV 18 reported citing regulatory disclosures on December 10.

The shares were offloaded by Fairfax Group through its affiliate Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel (HWIC) Asia Fund.

HWIC Asia Fund sold 57 lakh shares at a price of Rs 312.65 each on December 8 via a bulk deal, the news channel reported, adding that the remaining 1.04 crore shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 300.17 each on December 9.

Notably, Fairfax Group, along with the UK government’s development finance institution CDC Group plc, is a key investor in IIFL Finance, a retail-oriented non-banking financial company (NBFC). As of November 30, they held 22.3 percent stake and 7.7 percent stake, respectively.

With over 2,563 branches, IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries, IIFL Home Finance Limited and Samasta Microfinance, are focussed on retail lending digitally. The product portfolio comprises home loans, gold loans, business loans including loan against property and unsecured MSME financing, microfinance, developer and construction finance and capital market finance.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Fairfax group #Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel (HWIC) Asia Fund #IIFL Finance Ltd
first published: Dec 10, 2021 10:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.