App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eveready Industries up 4%, hits upper circuit after selling Chennai land

The dry-cell battery maker sold the land parcel for Rs 100 crore to Alwarpet Properties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Eveready Industries spiked 4 percent intraday on October 11 after the country’s largest dry-cell battery maker completed the sale of its land parcel in Chennai for Rs 100 crore to Alwarpet Properties. The stock also touched upper circuit of Rs 44.15 per share.

“The focus will be on deleveraging our balance sheet. We will look at selling non-core assets (properties),” Eveready Industries India Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan had said on the sidelines of the 84th Annual General Meeting.

At 1027 hours, Eveready Industries was quoting at Rs 43.75, up Rs 1.70, or 4.04 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 44.15

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 10:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eveready Industries

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.