Eveready Industries falls 4% on steep decline in Q3 profit

It incurred Rs 23.21 crore in the voluntary retirement scheme for workmen at its facility in Chennai
Eveready Industries slipped 4 percent in morning trade after the company reported a multi-fold decline in standalone net profit to Rs 19.71 lakh in the third quarter ended December 31 hit by cost of separation workers at Chennai plant.
The company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 20.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 387.81 crore as against Rs 373.8 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.