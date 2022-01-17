MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

EV-linked stocks rise as Delhi notifies new policy for ride aggregators

Under the new policy, the Delhi government has also mandated that 50 percent of all new two-wheelers and 25 percent of all new cars be electric by March 2023.

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / January 17, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Shares of companies linked with the electric vehicles segment were in demand on January 17, after the Delhi government on Saturday announced an aggregator’s policy to mandate the use of electric vehicles.

As per the new policy, cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the city will have to mandatorily introduce electric-run two-wheelers and four-wheelers in their fleet. The government said that aggregators will have to ensure that in the next three months 10 percent of new two-wheelers and 5 percent of new cars are electric.

Market participants see the latest move by the Delhi government as another catalyst for spurring demand for electric vehicles, which have captured the imagination of consumers in the backdrop of climate change and their improving affordability.

Shares of original equipment manufacturers like Tata Motors and Greaves Cotton advanced 2.5 percent and 5.6 percent each on the National Stock Exchange in the early trade. At the same time, auto component providers such as Sona BLW Precision and Minda Industries gained 2.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Under the new policy, the Delhi government has also mandated that 50 percent of all new two-wheelers and 25 percent of all new cars be electric by March 2023.

Close

Related stories

Both the central and state governments have been incentivizing consumers to switch to electric vehicles in light of ever-rising air pollution in India’s cities and the country’s promise to become a net-zero carbon economy by 2070 at the COP26 Summit held last year.

Electric vehicle sales skyrocketed 240 percent year-on-year in December to 50,866 units, crossing the 50,000-mark for the first time ever, according to JMK Research and Analytics. The bulk of the units sold were two-wheelers and passenger three-wheelers, which account for 90 percent of e-vehicle sales in India.
Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Greaves Cotton Ltd #Minda Industries #Sona BLW Precision Forgings #Tata Motors Limited
first published: Jan 17, 2022 11:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.