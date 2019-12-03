App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equity markets will be in resurgent mode in 2020: Anoop Bhaskar, IDFC Mutual Fund

He said that although liquidity in the system has improved, the RBI needs to take more measures.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

The volatility seen in equity markets this year is expected to dissipate in 2020, according to Anoop Bhaskar, Head Equities, IDFC Mutual Fund.

"Everyone is hoping that 2020 will see a revival of the broader market. This hope comes from valuation gap, which we're seeing today in the broader market versus the 70 stocks," Bhaskar said.

He further explained that if one looks at the BSE 100 index, there are only 34 stocks which are positive and 36 are negative.

Close

"So, this gap in valuation between the winners and the ones which have been held back is wide and hope that valuation will be a big factor," Bhaskar said.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Bhaskar pointed out that for markets to move, market cycle needs to change. He said to support valuations, there is a requirement for 'gush of liquidity'.

"The sentiment will be provided by the government as they come out and follow up with the reforms that they announced in August and more reforms on the personal taxation side or on the capital gains side. There is also a need for liquidity to improve because the banking sector has shrunk. The lending has got impacted significantly in the last nine months and the lack of liquidity in the system has been one of the biggest factors that we are not seeing enough lending," he said.

He said that although  liquidity in the system has improved, the RBI needs to take more measures.

"So, if we look at the sequence of 2020, it will start with sentiments which will be boosted by liquidity. And then there has to be a follow up in terms of fundamental, by the second half of 2020, for all this to showcase to us we will know that the broader market has turned around," he added.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Business #MARKET OUTLOOK #MFnews

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.