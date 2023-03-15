Electronics manufacturing gets a fresh Rs 765-crore PLI scheme: Report

The government has approved another tranche of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 765 crore for electronics manufacturing, with a big chunk directed to Wistron, according to an Economic Times report.

Wistron is Apple's contract manufacturer in India. It will receive Rs 601.93 crore of the total Rs 765 crore.

Dixon Technologies' unit Padget will receive Rs 149.63 crore. AT&S, Shogini, and Alcon Electronics will receive incentives worth Rs 7.58 crore, Rs 3 crore, and Rs 2.40 crore, respectively.

“Enthused to feel the vigour in the electronics manufacturing space. Nation is seeing a new era of great coordination between industry and policy makers/implementers,” ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo told ET.

IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had on March 3 said that production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme should be considered as a transition period for India and not as a permanent solution.

The scheme under the Make-in-India programme is expected to attract a capex of approximately Rs 3 lakh crore over the next five years, as per the Economic Survey 2023.

“It has the potential to generate employment for over 60 lakh in India and increase the share of the manufacturing sector in total capital formation, which currently stands at around 17-20 percent between FY12 and FY20," it said.