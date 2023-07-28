English
    Dr Reddy’s Q1: Just an overdose of Revlimid, not much growth ahead, say brokerages

    Even though the company’s profit, revenue and profitability exceeded expectations, brokerages feel that the growth in recent quarters was fueled by the spectacular sales of Revlimid. They say the contribution from the drug will soon start waning out, and many still retain their ‘hold’ and ‘sell’ calls.

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    July 28, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
    Dr Reddy's office building

    Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories surprised the Street with its stellar show in Q1FY24, after its earnings topped expectations on the key parameters of profit, revenue and profitability. However, even the stronger-than-expected numbers did little to move the needle when it comes to the outlook painted for the stock by a slew of brokerages. To be fair, brokerages did cheer the company's remarkable quarterly performance but settled at just raising their price targets for the stock, rather than changing their long-term...

