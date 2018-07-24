App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Do you own these 9 stocks in which Dolly Khanna decreased her stake in Q1?

As many as 9 of the 15 stocks in which Dolly Khanna reduced her stake in the June quarter have fallen up to 50 percent in 2018 so far

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The portfolio of Chennai-based Dolly and Rajiv Khanna, who have a reputation of spotting value in small and midcaps, is seeing deep cuts. Most stocks in their portfolio (mostly mid and smallcaps) are down double-digits. As many as 15 companies of the over 20 companies in her portfolio have come out with details of their shareholding pattern as of July 19.

As many as 9 of the 15 stocks in which Dolly Khanna reduced her stake in the June quarter have fallen up to 50 percent in 2018 so far. These include: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, IFB Agro Industries, LT Foods, Rain Industries, Ruchira Papers, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Tata Metaliks and Thirumalai Chemicals.

Image223072018

The duo are counted as one of the top Indian analysts in the fraternity of value pickers. Rajiv Khanna, who started investing in the market in 1996 with an initial investment of Rs 1 crore, is now worth over Rs 750 crore, according to reports.

related news

This is not the complete portfolio as we have collated a list of those stocks in which the duo hold more than a percent stake, as per July 19 shareholding data. Their portfolio would also include other companies in which they hold less than a percent stake.

Dolly and Rajiv Khanna have a knack of spotting multibaggers and know when to book profits and increase stake in companies offering value after a correction.

During the June quarter, the duo added two stocks to their portfolio in which they hold more than a percent. Dolly Khanna added Muthoot Capital Services to her portfolio with 1.07 percent stake. The stock has already rallied over 60 percent so far in 2018.

Another stock which Dolly added was Selan Exploration with 1.48 percent stake in the June quarter. The stock has fallen a little over 20 percent year-to-date.

The duo increased their stake in two distillery companies - Radico Khaitan from 1.05 percent in March quarter to 1.06 percent in the June quarter and in Som Distilleries to 1.11 percent in June quarter from 1.02 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

Radico Khaitan makes produces various brands of whiskey and rum, including 8 PM, Royal Whytehall, After Dark Whisky, Contessa Rum and 8 PM Bermuda Rum. Som Distilleries & Breweries manufactures beer and whisky.

Apart from distillery companies, Dolly Khanna increased stake in Nilkamal which is a plastic products manufacturer based out of Mumbai to 1.64 percent in June quarter from 1.53 percent recorded in the March quarter.

Another firm in which the duo increased their stake is Tata Metaliks to 1.22 percent in June quarter from 1.19 percent recorded in the March quarter.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 08:05 am

tags #Dolly Khanna #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.