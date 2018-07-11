App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deutsche retains Buy on UPL, sees 40% upside as likely Arysta deal could add leverage

The research house said the potential acquisition of agrochemical business platform will raise leverage sharply and would imply a valuation of 10.3x CY17 EV/EBITDA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerage house Deutsche Bank has maintained its Buy rating on UPL with a target price at Rs 890 per share, implying a potential 40 percent upside as it feels the likely acquisition of Arysta could add leverage and may be an overhang on the stock.

The research house said the potential acquisition of agrochemical business platform will raise leverage sharply and would imply a valuation of 10.3x CY17 EV/EBITDA (enterprise value / earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

Earlier this week, the Mint said quoting people aware of the matter that UPL is close to buying the farm pesticides business of investor Bill Ackman’s Platform Specialty Products Corp.—known as Arysta LifeScience—for more than $4 billion in one of the largest outbound deals by an Indian company.

"The announcement could happen as early as this week. It will be a leveraged deal. UPL has arranged funds from a consortium of lenders, including a Japanese bank," the report added.

At 12:39 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 617.00, down Rs 18.05, or 2.84 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 12:43 pm

tags #Stocks Views #UPL

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.