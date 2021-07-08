DAILY VOICE | Viraj Mehta of Equirus sees this sector as the dark horse

Viraj Mehta, MD, PMS at Equirus sees the travel and tourism sector as a dark horse with the vaccination drive picking pace and pent-up demand for travel.

Mehta is a market veteran of over 12 years. He was selected by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) as part of the “Asia’s Master Stock Picker” series for India and was also part of the award-winning fund management team at Franklin Templeton Investments.

Here are the edited excerpts from his interview with Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.

Q) As we step into the second half of 2021 what are your views on markets? Nifty50 rallied 13% in the first half, do you think the momentum will continue?

Related stories Viraj Mehta Managing Director|Equirus PMS

A) The nature of complex systems like markets is such that it makes predicting movement extremely difficult, more so in the short run.

In long run, the environment is shaping up well for the market and headline indices may carry on their move upwards. Having said that, corrections will be an inevitable part of the journey.

Q) Any sector that could emerge as a dark horse towards the close of 2021?

A) Travel and tourism sector fits the bill of a dark horse. When the confidence in the populace is restored with vaccination reaching a critical mass, it should unleash pent-up demand for travel.

For a long time, people have been confined to their homes and as social animals, we want to travel, meet friends and relatives, and have a good time. That should augur well for the travel sector.

Q) In terms of IPOs we saw an exciting first half, and now as we enter the second half the biggest attraction would be the Zomato IPO. What are your views on the primary markets for 2H2021?

A) Second half will see technology companies like Zomato and Paytm entering Indian markets. They bring a new flavour to the markets.

These companies are known to absorb a lot of cash for long periods before they reach a scale and become profitable.

Investors will have to recalibrate the ways in which they value these kinds of companies. We will keenly follow the space from a learning perspective.

Q) Do you think the recent announcement made by the FM to support the economy is enough? Or, more should be done to achieve a double-digit growth rate?

A) India is a capital-starved country and there is a limit to the amount of stimulus that can be provided. Providing a targeted safety net to the worst-hit sectors is a sensible approach that the government has taken.