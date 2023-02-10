English
    Daily Voice | Valuation in new-age tech pockets still stretched, overweight on IT space, says this fund manager

    The current market backdrop of relatively higher interest rates and broad-based economic growth suits the value style of investment, says Christy Mathai, Fund Manager- Equity at Quantum Mutual Fund.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 10, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    Christy Mathai of Quantum Mutual Fund

    "While there are certain improvements in some of the new-age tech companies, we continue to believe many of them are still figuring out profitable business models," Christy Mathai, fund manager for Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund and Quantum Tax Saving Fund, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    As a value manager, he thinks valuations in these pockets are still stretched despite the correction over last year.

    On the banking space, Mathai, who has 7 years of experience in equity research across multiple sectors, says that while the sector has had a good run in the recent past, they are staying put with overweight allocation on the sector.

    The fund house is overweight on IT services and finds it well placed to capture global market share, he says.