DAILY VOICE: New investors flock to equities as fixed income, real estate returns disappoint

Equities have attracted investor attention due to the comparatively weaker return profile of other asset classes like real estate and fixed income, Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:



Q) What will be the biggest risk for investors in the second half of 2020?



A) The much-awaited and important events in H2 could be the US Presidential Election in November and the possible success in finding a vaccine for the coronavirus. Any disappointments on both the front could hamper the pace of economic recovery globally.In India, the moratorium period would get over by August-end.

It is one of its kind of policy decisions by any country and the markets would keenly wait to understand the actual impact of the moratorium on the asset quality of banks & financials when the borrowers have to restart the monthly installments and repay the loans.

Lastly, the risk could arise from the weak demand trends in the festive season ahead which could put a question mark on the pace of recovery in the economy and the expected normalisation in the corporate earnings in the next fiscal.

Q) What is your call on the IT sector? This has been one of the better-performing sectors amid the lockdown. Where is the value in the sector – is it midcap IT or large-cap bellwethers such as TCS, Infosys, HCL or Wipro?

A) We have a positive view on the IT sector. The large deal wins and the encouraging management commentary on the growth outlook makes the IT companies as an oasis of growth in a declining growth environment.We continue to favour large-cap IT companies with Infosys and HCL Tech as our preferred picks. We are selectively positive in the midcap IT space with a buy call on L&T Technology Services and Mastek. Q) RIL 43rd AGM had a lot of surprises for the D-Street. Where do you see the company transforming let’s say in the next 3-5 years? Close A) In the AGM, RIL showcased some of the initiatives taken to strengthen its digital business in terms of the proposed innovative products and solutions. The initiatives are in line with the group's stated objective of emerging as a dominant global player in the digital space. Gaurav Dua Senior VP, Head – Strategy & Investments|Sharekhan by BNP Paribas Tough times do not last forever, crisis-driven weakness an opportunity: Gaurav Dua

Coronavirus key risk to expected recovery in Indian economy: Gaurav Dua

Investors should position their portfolio in accordance with these 3 priorities of Modi 2.0 The company has the right partnerships and investments in place to do so. Another sunrise business for Reliance group is the retail business that also has an immense growth opportunity ahead. In addition to the growth plans of these two sunrise businesses, the transformation of its core business of refining & petchem could be the next defining move for the company.