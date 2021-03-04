English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

D-Street Talk podcast | Small & Midcaps will continue to shine on economic recovery, says Ajay Garg of Equirus Capital

Largecaps have not seen so much of correction, but beaten down small & midcaps are looking attractive. As the economy will remain in a recovery mode in next year – we feel that small & midcaps will do far better,

Kshitij Anand
March 04, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST

Mid & Smallcap indices which hit fresh record highs in March are likely to stay on course to create history despite volatility, says Ajay Garg, Founder & MD, Equirus Capital in D-Street Talk with Moneycontrol.

“Mid-caps have still not reached dollar-adjusted price. We are still away from what we saw in 2008. But, when the economy is in a recovery mode, small & midcaps do reasonably better,” says Garg.

“Largecaps have not seen so much of correction, but beaten down small & midcaps are looking attractive. As the economy will remain in a recovery mode in next year – we feel that small & midcaps will do far better,” suggests Garg.

What should investors do?

Close

The small & midcaps will continue to shine but Garg recommends investors to look at companies that are market leaders. “We like to go for companies which have good governance practices, and have healthy margins,” he said.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #D-Street Talk #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Podcast #portfolio strategy
first published: Mar 4, 2021 05:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.