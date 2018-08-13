D-Street Buzz: PSU banks, metals fall with SBI down 3%; Infosys hits new 52-week high, Vakrangee plunges 14%

The Indian benchmark indices have started the week on a bearish note with the Nifty down 67 points at 11, 362 while the Sensex shed 231 points and is trading at 37,638 this Monday morning.

The PSU bank index is lower by 1.5 percent dragged by Andhra Bank which shed 3 percent followed by Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda among others.

Nifty metal is also down 1.5 percent with losses from Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO, SAIL, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries among others.

From the private banking space, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and YES Bank are trading lower by 1 percent this Monday morning.

From the BSE smallcap space, Sandur Manganese spiked 11 percent followed by Bharat Bijlee, DCM Shriram and IOL Chemicals and Pharma among others.

The top smallcap losers include names like Balasore Alloys which shed 8 percent while Cosmo Films and Surya Roshni are the other losers.

GAIL India, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Coal India and HCL Tech are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun TV Network, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The top losers include Vedanta which is down over 3 percent while SBI, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors and HPCL are the other losers.

The top BSE gainers are Corporation Bank, PC Jeweller, GMDC, Godfrey Philips and Tech Mahindra, The top losers include Vakrangee which plunged 14 percent followed by India Cements, DEN Networks, Bajaj Electric and Reliance Naval among others.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Indiabulls Ventures, Infosys and ITC are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade on NSE.

Can Fin Homes, Jet Airways and Lanco Infratech are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week low in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 37 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Lanco Infratech, Tata Motors, Videocon Industries and Unichem Labs among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 360 stocks advancing, 1225 declining and 479 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 504 stocks advanced, 1212 declined and 75 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.