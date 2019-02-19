App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT underperforms dragged by TCS, Infosys, Wipro; PSU banks gain with BoB up 3%

Nifty IT was the biggest contributor to the market turning red led by loses from Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro which were down over 2 percent each followed by Tech Mahindra, KPIT Tech and Tata Elxsi.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

In this last hour of trade, the Indian benchmark indices have turned negative with the Nifty50 down 29 points, trading at 10611 while the Sensex shed 94 points and was trading at 35,403 mark.

Nifty IT was the biggest contributor to the market turning red led by loses from Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro which were down over 2 percent each followed by Tech Mahindra, KPIT Tech and Tata Elxsi.

The PSU Bank index was however up over 2 percent led by gains from Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Vijaya Bank and State Bank of India.

Nifty Realty was also trading in the green with gains from DLF, Prestige Estates, Sunteck Realty, Unitech, Brigade Enterprises and Phoenix Mills.

related news

From the metal space, the top gainers were Jindal Stainless, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindustan Copper.

The top gainers from NSE included Vedanta, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, BPCL and JSW Steel and while the top losers included NTPC, Infosys, TCS, Wipro and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks were TCS, ITC, Reliance Industries, Infosys and YES Bank.

Balrampur Chini Mills, SKF India, Dhampur Sugar Mills and TCNS Clothing have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

177 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Bharat Bijlee, Clariant Chemicals, LT Food, Dena Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Indo Count Industries, GNFC, Mirza International, Punj Lloyd, Tata Coffee and Welspun India among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1047 stocks advancing and 663 declining while 353 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1380 stocks advanced, 1090 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys #Nifty #NSE #PSU Banks #Sensex #TCS

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.