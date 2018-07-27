App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal, energy, FMCG up 1-2%; 41 stocks hit fresh 52-week low

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moenycontrol News

The Indian market continue to trade higher but off day's high with Sensex trading higher by 300 points at 37290.73, and the Nifty up 80 points at 11247.40.

Nifty FMCG gained over 2 percent led by Dabur India, Godrej Industries, United Spirits, United Breweries, Marico, Emami and Colgate.

Hindusthan Zinc, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries are the top gainers in the metals.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are ITC, SBI, Biocon, ICICI Bank and Hindalco are the other active stocks.

41 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including INOX Leisure, Hanung Toys, kwality, Sundaram Finance, Shilpi Cable Technologies, Zylog Systems among others.

On the BSE, around 39 stocks have hit fresh 52-week high including names like Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Marico, Relaxo Footwears, Swaraj Automotives, HDFC, Bata and Astral Poly Technik among others.

Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports, HUL, TCS and Yes Bank are the top losers on the Sensex.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1154 stocks advancing, 509 declining and 398 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1471 stocks advanced, 837declined and 133 remained unchanged.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 12:51 pm

