Crude oil futures gain marginally on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,273 per barrel in 14,137 lots.
Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose marginally by Re 1 to Rs 4,273 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,273 per barrel in 14,137 lots.
Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.07 percent to USD 60.25 per barrel.
Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.09 percent to USD 65.40 per barrel in New York.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 12:03 pm