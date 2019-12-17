Crude oil futures gain marginally on global cues

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose marginally by Re 1 to Rs 4,273 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,273 per barrel in 14,137 lots.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.07 percent to USD 60.25 per barrel.