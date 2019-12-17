App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures gain marginally on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,273 per barrel in 14,137 lots.

PTI

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose marginally by Re 1 to Rs 4,273 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.07 percent to USD 60.25 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.09 percent to USD 65.40 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Commodities #crude #global cues #oil

