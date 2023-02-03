English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Crompton Greaves shares plunge on weak earnings show

    Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals have fallen 12% in the past one month.

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 03, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    Crompton Greaves

    Crompton Greaves

    Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals plunged on February 3 as the company's weak set of earnings for the December quarter dented investor sentiment.

    The scrip traded 8.30 percent lower at Rs 304.75 on the National Stock Exchange at 09.48 am.  The decline in the stock was also accompanied by strong volumes that were higher than the 20-day daily traded average volumes.

    Catch all LIVE market updates here

    In the wake of weak sales from core segments like electrical consumer durables and lighting, revenues from Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, which the company had acquired last year helped support the 7.5 percent on year growth in its topline.