you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consistent winners: These 16 stocks gained 25-59% each over last 5 days

Stocks like UCO Bank, GMM Pfaudler, HEG were top performers with which gained anywhere between 28-59 percent.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala

In the last five trading sessions, the Indian benchmark index Sensex has witnessed over 3 percent gains amid high volatility. During the same period, crude prices hit historic lows with WTI crude oil ending at a negative USD 37.63 a barrel on April 20. However, the next day it bounced back.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, we are witnessing an overall weak scenario in all the markets. Despite the uncertainty, there were 195 stocks that were trading consistently higher in the last five days.

We filtered stocks based on the following parameters:-

- Only those companies whose share consistently increased in the last five days and had net surged over 25 percent in the share price.

- We eliminated companies whose current market cap was less than Rs 500 crore.

After filtering the list, only 16 stocks make the cut.

Stocks like UCO Bank, GMM Pfaudler, HEG were top performers, which rose anywhere between 28 percent and 59 percent. Interestingly, from the list, the GMM Pfaudler is virtually a debt-free company.

concurrent gainers 23042020

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch

