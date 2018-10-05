Closing Bell: Sensex plunges 792 pts, rupee hits 74/$ as RBI holds rates; Infosys, TCS up

Live now
Oct 05, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nomura on RBI Policy
The MPC’s decision to stand pat is a clear signal that inflation remains the anchor of monetary policy. Interest rates will not be used to manage the currency, but the MPC will respond to the inflationary consequences of depreciation.
Currently, although higher oil prices and a weaker currency add to near-term cost pressures, the RBI acknowledged the expected inflation undershoot on lower food inflation and tighter financial conditions. The pause also gives it a chance to wait and observe the impact of the hikes already delivered. Lastly, the change in its stance indicates the MPC remains ready to hike, if inflation pressures become more adverse.
Overall, given our view of an impending growth slowdown due to a significant tightening of financial conditions, 50bp in cumulative hikes already in place and the need for RBI to allow lagged effects of policy transmission to become apparent, we expect rates to remain unchanged over our forecast horizon.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said
"The RBI had hiked the policy rates by 50 bps in the previous two policy reviews. Despite global and domestic macro-economic headwinds of rising interest rates in the US, rising crude prices, threat of crude oil fuelled inflation, weaker currency and FII outflows, RBI has paused rate hikes for now. While we are in a rising interest rate cycle now, the pause will provide a temporary relief to the home buyer sentiment and support the festive season demand."
Bears took complete control of Dalal Street on Friday as more than Rs 4 lakh crore worth of wealth eroded in single day.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 792.17 points or 2.25 percent to close at 34,376.99 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 282.80 points or 2.67 percent to 10,316.50.
About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Final capitulation started in index heavyweights suggested that it is a brutal fall. Reliance Industries fell over 6 percent. Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance and DHFL were down over 9 percent.
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank crashed while TCS and Infosys bucked the trend on rupee fall.
Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Ugro Capital Said
"RBI maintaining the rates in its monetary policy while may be surprising for the broader market however RBI has stuck to the principal of targeting inflation as core framework of the monetary policy. While the currency market and equity market have reacted negatively – this intermediary halt should help sooth the market once the immediate reaction on the mismatch on expectation is over.
RBI stand is well thought through and considered given where the broader economic and liquidity challenges are in the current market."
HPCL, ONGC, HPCL and IOC crashed 14-24 percent. Reliance Industries, IOC, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti were down 4-8 percent.
Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Capital said the performance of INR against the USD in the medium term will impact various macro-economic indices.
The regulator will continue to monitor domestic liquidity, he feels.
"This rate pause will however be temporary and we could see a rate hike in the near future. The NBFC/ HFC sector will continue to take prudent measures in building its asset book," he said.
European stocks were lower, as investors awaited a key jobs report after benchmark US Treasury yields surged to a fresh seven-year high.
France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were down 0.6 percent each while Germany's DAX was down 0.8 percent.
Market focus is largely attuned to a sell-off in US bond yields, after robust economic data exacerbated concerns about inflation and the risk of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year note surged to a seven-year high of 3.232 percent overnight, following strong data released in the previous session. It comes ahead of September's payrolls report, scheduled for release on Friday, with investors set to scour the report for signs of wage growth. Source:CNBC
Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank said this is a risky move by the RBI since the market was positioned for a rate hike, purely as a rupee defence.
In its absence currency and asset markets could see sharper corrections, he feels.
A narrow focus on inflation targets perhaps not desirable in the middle of a financial crisis, he said, adding change in stance suggests that the rate hike could still come in the coming months.
Market Crashed Further:
Bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street as the Sensex crashed 897.02 points or 2.55 percent to 34,272.14 due to broadbased selling.
The Nifty plunged 319.80 points or 3.02 percent to 10,279.50.
Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities said
RBI policy announcement of keeping rates unchanged is a surprise; this may lead to a negative impact especially the currency market. With the US yield, inching up to 3.25 percent it was expected the RBI would increase the rates to protect against inflation rise.
We believe because of the policy one should continue to focus on export-oriented &import substitution stories from both the service and manufacturing sector.
The presumption of lower inflation due to lower food prices may be a bit in coherent as core inflation may rise due to the depreciating currency. If the crude prices continue to surge then RBI may have to come with frontloaded rate increases.
CARE Ratings on Jindal Power
CARE Ratings has reaffirmed stable outlook credit rating for Jindal Power, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL).
"CARE has reaffirmed stable outlook credit rating of A- (Single A minus) to Jindal Power which operates the 3400 MW OP Jindal Super Thermal Power Plant at Tamnar, Chhattisgarh," JSPL said in a statement on Friday.
According to information on CARE Ratings website, instruments with CARE A rating are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.
Such instruments carry low credit risk, while the modifier (-) reflects comparative standing within the category.
The 'stable' outlook indicates expected stability (or retention) of the credit ratings in the medium term.
Taimur Baig, chief economist at DBS told CNBC-TV18 that it was a mistake by RBI not to raise interest rates in the October policy.
"We are in a global tightening environment and India does not live in a vacuum. The US Fed is raising rates, emerging markets are raising rates, it puts onus on the RBI to follow the trend," he said.
He further said the issue number 2 is that given where demand and prices are, it makes sense for the RBI to remain on hiking trend. "The fact that rupee has sold-off so much it doesn’t help that the central bank has taken a pause today."
The market is not showing any sign of recovery as it has been falling sharply for third consecutive session.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 465.99 points or 1.32 percent to 34,703.17, taking total fall to more than 4,000 points from its record high touched on August 28.
The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 185.20 points or 1.75 percent to 10,414.10.
RBI said while the projections of inflation for 2018-19 and Q1FY20 have been revised downwards from the August resolution, its trajectory is projected to rise above the August 2018 print.
The outlook is clouded with several uncertainties like minimum support price announced by the government, rising crude oil prices, volatility in global financial markets, sharp rise in input costs, fiscal slippage if any and staggered impact of HRA revision by the state governments.
The MPC notes that global headwinds in the form of escalating trade tensions, volatile and rising oil prices, and tightening of global financial conditions pose substantial risks to the growth and inflation outlook. It is, therefore, imperative to further strengthen domestic macroeconomic fundamentals.
First, food inflation has remained unusually benign, which imparts a downward bias to its trajectory in the second half of the year. Inflation in key food items such as pulses, edible oils, sugar, fruits and vegetables remains exceptionally soft at this juncture. The risk to food inflation from spatially and temporally uneven rainfall is also mitigated, as confirmed by the first advance estimates that have placed production of major kharif crops for 2018-19 higher than last year’s record. An estimate of the impact of an increase in minimum support prices (MSPs) announced in July has been factored in the baseline projections.
Secondly, the price of the Indian basket of crude oil has increased sharply, by $13 a barrel, since the last resolution.
Thirdly, international financial markets remained volatile with EME currencies depreciating significantly.
Finally, the HRA effect came off its peak in June and is dissipating gradually on expected lines.
Inflation and GDP Growth Projections:
RBI said inflation is projected at 4.0 percent in Q2FY19, 3.9-4.5 percent in second half of FY19 and 4.8 percent in first half of FY20, with risks somewhat to the upside (Chart 1). Excluding the HRA impact, CPI inflation is projected at 3.7 percent in Q2FY19, 3.8-4.5 percent in second half of FY19 and 4.8 percent in Q1FY20, it added.
The central bank said GDP growth projection for 2018-19 is retained at 7.4 percent as in the August resolution (7.4 percent in Q2 and 7.1-7.3 percent in H2), with risks broadly balanced; the path in the August resolution was 7.5 percent in Q2FY19 and 7.3-7.4 percent in H2.
"GDP growth for Q1FY20 is now projected marginally lower at 7.4 percent as against 7.5 percent in the August resolution, mainly due to the strong base effect (Chart 2), it added.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices recovered a bit from day's low amid volatility. The Sensex fell 343.37 points or 0.98 percent to 34,825.79 and the Nifty slipped 148.10 points or 1.40 percent to 10,451.20.
About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
RBI said the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee's meeting will be published by October 19, 2018.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from December 3 to 5, 2018.
Dr Pami Dua, Dr Chetan Ghate, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr Viral V Acharya and Dr Urjit R Patel voted in favour of changing the stance to calibrated tightening.
Dr Ravindra H Dholakia voted to keep the neutral stance unchanged.
Regarding the policy repo rate, Dr Pami Dua, Dr Ravindra H. Dholakia, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr Viral V Acharya and Dr Urjit R. Patel voted in favour of keeping the policy repo rate unchanged.
Only Dr Chetan Ghate voted for an increase in the policy rate by 25 bps.
RBI said the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains at 6.25 percent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 percent.
The decision of the MPC is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth, it added.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices extended losses after the Monetary Policy Committee kept repo rate unchanged.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 592.52 points or 1.68 percent at 34,576.64 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 213.40 points or 2.01 percent to 10,385.90.
The Rupee also hit fresh record low of 74 against the US dollar.
The Monetary Policy Committee has maintained repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.
Gautam Duggad, Head of Research- Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the market correction is largely driven by macro concerns around rising crude prices and depreciating currency and consequent deleterious impact for twin deficits.
Rising bond yields and concerns around liquidity tightening is also keeping the markets anxious, he feels.
He said valuations, while off from the recent highs, are still rich, especially for mid-caps. "We continue to prefer large-caps over midcaps. Correction, nonetheless, offers a good opportunity to accumulate high quality stocks with earnings visibility from a three year perspective."
Market continues to slide: Four factors that are dragging indices
Most of the sectoral indices were in the red with BSE Oil & Gas tanking over 11% intraday.
UBS on ICICI Bank: Research house maintained buy and raised target to Rs 440 from Rs 410 per share.
According to UBS Kochhar’s exit is positive for the bank as stakeholders will focus on core banking business. Also, loan book clean-up should contribute to improvement in earnings.
Core banking business and retail franchise key to our buy thesis, it added.
Foreign investors cautious after IL&FS crisis, but long-term outlook positive: Mark Mobius
He also expects the rupee to stablilise to 73 against the dollar, and sees crude oil to be touching $100 a barrel by the end of the year, even going as high as $120 per barrel later.
Use pullback rallies to initiate fresh shorts; 3 stocks which can return up to 15%
10,870 will act as a strong hurdle whereas the Thursday's high of 10,755 will act as an immediate resistance.