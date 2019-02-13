Closing Bell: Sensex ends 119 pts lower, Nifty below 10,800; Eicher Motors slides 5%

Market at close: Benchmark indices erased all its intraday gains and ended in red on the back of last hour selling pressure.

The Sensex was down 119.51 points at 36034.11, while Nifty was down 37.70 points at 10793.70. About 968 shares have advanced, 1544 shares declined, and 128 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing, UPL, Tata Motors and HDFC were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Eicher Motors, IOC, HPCL, GAIL and ONGC.

Except IT index, all other sectoral indices closed in red led by Nifty PSU bank, infra, energy, auto, pharma and metal.