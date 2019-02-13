Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bata Q3 show stellar, but rich valuations restrict scope for multiple re-rating

Krishna Karwa @krishnakarwa152
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:
- Bata’s Q3 show was impressive
- Store additions and marketing drives will bolster revenue growth
- Margin accretion would depend on rent rationalisation and premium products
- Competition and high ad spends may impact earnings
- Valuations are heady, thus limiting upside

--------------------------------------------------

Bata India has proved its mettle in the third quarter-ended December 31, 2018 on all fronts. Asset-light expansion, a revamped brand portfolio and healthy fundamentals make us bullish on the stock. However, the elevated valuations leave little on the table for a new investor.

Image 1

Q3 analysis
- Strong top-line growth was seen on account of improved retail coverage and onset of the festive season
- Operating leverage was attributable to approximately 10 percent same-store sales growth year-on-year (YoY), cost controls and an uptick in gross margins

- Profit after tax margins expanded sharply too, aided by a 28 percent YoY growth in other income

related news

Image 2

Observations
Revenue drivers
- The management plans to open 100-200 new retail stores each fiscal year to augment its network of around 1,375 outlets (as on March 31, 2018)
- To attract more footfalls, store renovations will continue throughout the year. Additionally, experience centres and kiosks will be launched in a phased manner at the outlets
- Spends on promotional activities are anticipated to increase from Rs 40 crore in FY18 to Rs 80-90/100-150 crore by FY19/FY20-end, respectively. Celebrity-backed endorsements would gain momentum as well
- New offerings in select segments (women, youth collections, sports) are likely to be made available in new exclusive brand outlets. Visual merchandising initiatives would complement this move

- To strengthen its omnichannel, the company is investing heavily in developing its website and mobile application. Blogs and posts on social media will be equally pivotal in this regard

Margin drivers
- Stock management processes are being optimised
- The share of high-margin premium products is slated to increase gradually in due course (from 25-30 percent of sales in FY18)
- A major chunk of the capex for new stores will be undertaken by franchise partners
- Rent agreements are under negotiation at a few locations

- Most of the new outlets will be small or medium sized in nature to curtail overheads

Outlook
- After a stellar Q3, the stock has set a 52-week high. It has been one of the best performers despite heavy market volatility in recent months
- At 39.7 times its FY21 projected earnings, the rich valuations comprehensively capture all the positives in the short to medium term horizon

- To command such superlative multiples, the company will have to deliver a combination of robust top-line growth and improved margins on a consistent basis (on an already high base). In our view, this could be tough to achieve in an industry where brand loyalty is waning

Image 3

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Bata India #Companies #earnings #markets #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Result Analysis

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.