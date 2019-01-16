Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,900, Sensex flat; IT, energy stocks gain

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended the volatile day on flat note with Nifty closed below 10,900, while Sensex finished near day's low point.

The Sensex was up 2.96 points at 36321.29, while Nifty was up 3.50 points at 10890.30. About 1208 shares have advanced, 1345 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and BPCL are the top gainers on the Nifty, while JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance, UPL and Vedanta are the top losers on the Nifty.