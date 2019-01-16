HUL to announce Q3 earnings on Jan 17; brokerages expect strong show

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever is expected to report strong growth in October-December quarter, driven by volume growth and operational performance along with price hikes in detergents and skin care categories during Q2FY19.

The company is scheduled to announce its Q3 results on January 17.

In fact, its profit, revenue and operational income growth are likely to be in double digits, analysts said.

According to them, volume growth could be in the range of around 6-10 percent (against 11 percent in Q3FY18 and 10 percent in Q2FY19), which may drive revenue higher by around 10-13 percent for the quarter. Profit growth could be 12-20 percent YoY, analysts said.

"We expect 11.6 percent YoY sales growth mainly led by volume growth of 8 percent on account of volume growth across categories along with improved rural demand in addition to price hikes taken in detergents and skin care categories during Q2FY19," ICICI Securities said.

Antique Stock Broking also expects HUL to deliver sales growth of 12 percent, driven by 8 percent volume growth whereas Prabhudas Lilladher estimates 12.5 percent sales growth on 10 percent volume growth and 19 percent profit growth.

Volume growth will be driven by festive season, sustained rural demand and continued shift in demand from unorganised/small players to organised players in large categories like soaps and detergents, Antique said.

Emkay estimates home care/personal care/foods and refreshment to deliver revenue growth of 13/11/11 percent for the quarter.

On the operational front, analysts expect 10-23 percent growth range for EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) with margin expansion of 100-200 bps YoY.

"Cost-saving initiatives will continue to lead margin expansion, although advertising and promotion spends should remain elevated, Antique said.

Motilal Oswal said gross margins are likely to expand 40bp YoY to 54.9 percent and it expects operating margin to expand 150bp YoY to 21.1 percent in Q3FY19, leading to EBITDA growth of 18.4 percent YoY.

"The company should witness operating margin expansion of 208 bps to 21.6 percent in spite of higher raw material costs, benefiting from a focus on premiumisation, cost-cutting and market share gains," ICICI Securities said.

Key issues to watch out for:

> Comments on volume growth and consumer demand environment

> Pace of rural recovery

> Performance of Lever Ayush and WIMI growth