Clean Science and Technology shares zoom after healthy Q3 earnings

Clean Science and Technology shares rallied more than 7 percent on February 2, tracking healthy earnings performance for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY23).

The chemical manufacturing company reported a 44.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 84 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 with strong operating performance and a healthy topline for the quarter.

The revenue from operations increased by 31 percent to Rs 237.4 crore compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in its filing to exchanges.

On the operating front, its EBITDA came in at Rs 108.2 crore, up 42 percent over the year-ago period, with the margin rising 3.5 percentage points to 45.58 percent in Q3FY23.

For the nine-month period ended December FY23, Clean Science registered a 29 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 214.6 crore, with revenue climbing 50 percent to Rs 719 crore in the same period.

"We have strong growth across both domestic (YoY growth of 58 percent) and export markets (YoY growth of 47 percent) in 9MFY23 with China contributing 35 percent to business, India 28 percent, Europe 15 percent and America 16 percent," the chemical company said.

Clean Science gets business from three segments including performance chemicals which contributed 68 percent of revenues in 9MFY23, wherein it has seen increased realisations and volume growth across all products, while pharma & agro intermediates, and FMCG chemicals contribution stood at 19 percent and 11 percent to revenue, respectively for the same period.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,484 on the NSE, rising 7.82 percent at 15:06 hours IST.