English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Clean Science and Technology shares zoom after healthy Q3 earnings

    The chemical manufacturing company reported a 44.5 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 84 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 with strong operating performance and a healthy topline for the quarter.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 02, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
    For the nine-month period ended December FY23, Clean Science registered a 29 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 214.6 crore (Representative image)

    For the nine-month period ended December FY23, Clean Science registered a 29 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 214.6 crore (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Clean Science and Technology shares rallied more than 7 percent on February 2, tracking healthy earnings performance for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY23).

    The chemical manufacturing company reported a 44.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 84 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 with strong operating performance and a healthy topline for the quarter.

    The revenue from operations increased by 31 percent to Rs 237.4 crore compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in its filing to exchanges.

    On the operating front, its EBITDA came in at Rs 108.2 crore, up 42 percent over the year-ago period, with the margin rising 3.5 percentage points to 45.58 percent in Q3FY23.