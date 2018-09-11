App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi maintains buy call on Cummins India, revises target price to Rs 844

The brokerage house increased target price to factor in higher sales and higher operating margins.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Citi has maintained a buy call on Cummins India with a revised target price of Rs 844 from Rs 779. The potential upside on the stock is at 13 percent.

The global research firm observed that exports guidance could get revised up post second quarter.

It remains positive on potential business rebound in the company’s prospects.

The brokerage house increased target price to factor in higher sales and higher operating margins.

At 13:37 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 77.80, down Rs 0.15, or 0.19 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 78.45 and an intraday low of Rs 76.20.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 01:54 pm

tags #Stocks Views

