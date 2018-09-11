Citi maintains buy call on Cummins India, revises target price to Rs 844

Citi has maintained a buy call on Cummins India with a revised target price of Rs 844 from Rs 779. The potential upside on the stock is at 13 percent.

The global research firm observed that exports guidance could get revised up post second quarter.

It remains positive on potential business rebound in the company’s prospects.

The brokerage house increased target price to factor in higher sales and higher operating margins.

