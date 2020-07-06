Chasing returns? Rs 6,000 crore of Indian money riding in US markets, can grow multifold in 3-5 years

Indian markets underperformed US markets on a year-to-date basis as well as one-year basis and that could the reason why Indian investors are looking to diversify overseas.

Data collated from Morningstar India suggests that more than Rs 6,000 crore of India money is riding in US markets and the trend is likely to grow stronger. As the momentum picks up the amount of money invested will grow multifold.

“The Indian money invested in the US market is approximately Rs 6,917 crores. From a portfolio construction perspective, global funds add another level of diversification in an investors’ portfolio,” Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director–Manager Research, Morningstar India told Moneycontrol.

“Over the last few years, the returns from some of the global markets, particularly the developed ones, have been much better than emerging markets like India. Additionally, global funds tend to do better when the rupee depreciates (against the currency being invested in), which has been the case for some time now,” he said.

Data suggests that over a one, three, and five-year time frame, the performance of many global funds, especially those which invest in developed economies such as the US, has been better than most of the domestic funds.

“International diversification, as a concept, has exploded over the past few months. It’s partly due to poor returns in India and international funds having the highest returns in the past few years,” Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive fund Business, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, told Moneycontrol.

“A lot of investors today are talking about maintaining an allocation of 15-20 percent into international equities. As diversification takes off - the 6,000 crores amount will increase manifold over the next three-five years,” he said.