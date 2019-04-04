App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cautious on cement sector, strong upside seen in PSU stocks: Kotak Securities

Economic growth has lost some momentum in recent quarters and latest data shows slowdown in consumption items like autos.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

Stable inflation, rate cuts by RBI and sustained FII flows are some of the positives that will support markets. However, key is earnings growth, Sanjeev Zarbade, Vice President PCG Research at Kotak Securities said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Edited excerpt:

Q: FY19 ended on a strong note, with the market rallying 15 percent. Do you believe there is more steam left in the market?

A: Given the market's increased confidence about the BJP-led NDA coalition retaining power post the 2019 national elections (albeit with fewer number of seats compared to its current position), we believe that markets may continue to trade higher.

Sanjeev Zarbade
Sanjeev Zarbade
VP – Fundamental Research|Kotak Securities

Stable inflation, rate cuts by RBI and sustained FII flows are some of the positives that will support markets. However, the key is earnings growth. If the fourth quarter numbers pan out well, then markets can sustain higher levels.

Q: Where do you see value in terms of sectors?

A: The mid and smallcap indices have underperformed meaningfully compared to the Sensex during the fiscal. While the mid and smallcap stocks have recouped some of their losses from the February levels, we do see scope for further upsides.

Apart from that, we see meaningful upside in PSU stocks. This space has underperformed majorly in past fiscal, with one of the major reasons being share sale by Government of India. This has made valuations attractive relative to the market. Also, in view of the upcoming elections, we believe that risk of share sale by government is limited in the near term.

Q: What are the major global and domestic risks for the market after elections?

A: Among the global risks, we need to be watchful of the strength of global economy. In March, the IHS Markit PMI manufacturing data for the US and Germany had come unexpectedly weak, thereby triggering fears of a global slowdown.

Apart from this, US China trade disputes and firming up of crude oil prices are other risks. On the domestic front, the risk is that if the elections result throw up a fractured mandate.

Apart from this, the economic growth has lost some momentum in recent quarters and latest data shows slowdown in consumption items like autos. Industrial growth is showing signs of revival but remains weak at this juncture. Also, retail investment through mutual funds have slowed down.

Q: Auto sector has underperformed for many months now. Are you bearish on the space or is it a good time to buy select stocks?

A: Auto industry sales volumes continue to remain under pressure as OEMs are struggling with higher dealer inventory levels. Passenger vehicle industry is likely to post single-digit volume decline on YoY basis in March 2019 while two-wheeler industry volumes declined YoY led by Hero Motocorp and Royal Enfield.

Commercial vehicle volume growth also remained under pressure indicating spillover of the liquidity crisis. Given this weak in demand, we believe there is risk of near term profit numbers to surprise on the downside. We remain neutral on the sector. Among the stocks that we are positive on are Ashok Leyland, M&M, Tata Motors and Apollo Tyres.

Q: Many experts hope for recovery in real estate by end of 2019. What’s your reading say?

A: Residential real estate sales moderated in January 2019 (down 4.6 percent YoY) and this trend could likely accelerate in the succeeding two months up to March 2019 owing to the change in GST rates applicable from April 2019.

New launch activity has contracted more aggressively, due to weak demand and liquidity constraints. Home loan rates are up at the end of March 2019 as compared to a year before, which has impacted affordability. If interest rates taper down, then demand could start responding favourably, we believe.

Q: Are you bullish on capital goods, construction and cement stocks?

A: We are selectively positive on capital goods and construction. The investment/capex cycle still remains weak though may have bottomed out. There is limited investment interest in power, steel and O&G sectors.

However, government investment in road building remains robust. We like L&T, Bharat Electronics, Dilip Buildcon, Amber Enterprises and Engineers India.

We maintain our cautious stance on the cement sector on expensive valuations and constrained profitability in view of large capacity expansions which will limit capacity utilisations.

Q: How do you position yourself in the consumption space?

A: In the consumption space, we are cautious on the FMCG/consumer staples as there is minor upsides to our target prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Security Forces Gear Up as Naxal-hit Bastar Prepares to Hit the Polls ...

Engineering Student Dies in Kerala After Man Sets Him Ablaze

Akhilesh Takes a Dig at BJP, Asks if Manifesto Will Come After Electio ...

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: Here Are The Complete Patch Notes

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Bio ...

Japan Fencing Association Suspends Coach For Slapping Player

First Official Report on Ethiopian Airlines Crash Released, Pilots Fol ...

‘Most Courageous Man I Know’: Priyanka Asks Wayanad to Take Care o ...

BJP MLA in Maharashtra Files Complain About Fake Facebook Profile, Pos ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.