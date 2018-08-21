Buy Tech Mahindra, target Rs 730: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

Tech Mahindra has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the high of June 28, August 1 and August 14, 2018 on the daily chart by closing above the Rs 675 levels with higher volumes.

The short-term moving averages are trading above the long-term moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. The momentum indicators and Oscillators are indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium-term.

Technology as a sector is doing well and looking good for the short-term. Therefore, we recommend buying Tech Mahindra for the upside target of Rs 730 and keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 665.

: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.